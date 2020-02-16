Jeanine Cummins: ‘I worried that my privilege would make me blind to certain truths. I wished someone slightly browner than me would write it’

Jeanine Cummins’s novel American Dirt was heralded by other writers and the publishing industry alike, until a backlash about her ethnicity – and whether she was the right person to tell the story she did – nearly swallowed her whole. She stands by her work while acknowledging it has opened up a necessary conversation about who the gatekeepers are, in publishing and in life