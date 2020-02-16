Jeanine Cummins: ‘I worried that my privilege would make me blind to certain truths. I wished someone slightly browner than me would write it’

‘The question of who is allowed to write what stories – that’s a conversation that in this country has been simmering for a very long time. And people have very strong opinions on both ends of that conversation. I was cognisant of it. I was fearful of it. That’s why it took me so long to write this book.”
From her home in New York, Jeanine Cummins is telling...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team