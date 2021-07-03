Interview: novelist Meg Mason on writer’s block and attracting Hollywood’s attention
Sydney-based novelist Meg Mason has hit a nerve with her acclaimed novel Sorrow and Bliss – about to be made into a film – whose narrator suffers from debilitating bouts of mental illness
“It’s still shocking to me that it’s a book on people’s shelves. From going from the place of thinking my career was over to the book now being a film is quite a jump.”
From her home in Sydney, Australia, the novelist Meg Mason is reflecting on how life can change when you least expect it, and how sometimes, when you’re operating from the darkest creative space...
