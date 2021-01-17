Interview: Cate Sevilla, author of How to Work Without Losing Your Mind

Britain may have been plunged back into lockdown, but from a personal and professional vantage point, no one can say that Cate Sevilla isn’t in a good place.

Due to give birth to her first child next month, Sevilla has just published her debut book: the realisation, she admits, of a lifelong dream. How to Work Without Losing Your Mind is an insightful, clever guide to navigating the modern-day office and optimising workplace...