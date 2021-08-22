Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

In Kiltumper: A celebration of a serene haven under constant threat

Niall Williams and Christine Breen’s beguiling tale of the garden they constructed in their Co Clare cottage is clouded by personal setbacks and the looming spectre of a nearby wind farm

Dermot Bolger
22nd August, 2021
In Kiltumper: A celebration of a serene haven under constant threat
Niall Williams has authored ten successful novels before co-writing this memoir. Picture: John Kelly

MEMOIR

In Kiltumper: A Year in an Irish Garden

By Niall Williams and Christine Breen

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Andrea Mara’s prose is crisp and precise, which makes turning the pages a very easy job. Picture: Simon Robinson

All Her Fault: Brilliantly believable evocation of every parent’s worst nightmare

Books John Walshe 3 hours ago
Rosaleen McDonagh: her memoir displays an absolute dedication to telling her story with bravery and truth.

Unsettled: Finding joy in the lore and rituals of an oppressed community

Books Andrea Cleary 3 hours ago
Trump’s handling of Covid-19, Joe Biden and the US Capitol riots provide a familiar narrative framework, but Wolff injects it with many eye-opening details. Picture: AFP/Getty

Landslide: An exhaustive and exhausting delve into the fall of Trump

Books Andrew Lynch 3 hours ago
Robin Stevens (33) has carved out a successful career in children’s writing, selling 100,000 copies of her Murder Most Unladylike series. Picture: Chris Close

Robin Stevens interview: ‘I’m glad that books and stories exist. They are a wonderful refuge’

Books Nadine O’Regan 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1