‘I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision’
Sally Rooney responds to criticism of decision to reject translation deal with Israeli publisher
Sally Rooney, the Irish best-selling author, responded to criticisms of her decision to decline a contract with an Israeli publisher to translate her latest novel, Beautiful World, Where are You?, into Hebrew.
In a statement issued to the Business Post, Rooney said that though she was “very proud” to have her two previous novels, Conversations with Friends and Normal People, translated into Hebrew, she has chosen in this instance “not to sell these translation rights...
