Heiresses: Material girls in a world where money has no meaning

Book extract: Hell and heroism on the Covid-19 frontline

Ireland declared its first case of Covid-19 on February 29, 2020. Richard Chambers’s new book, A State of Emergency, is an account of an extraordinary period in Irish life, as politicians, healthcare experts and the public struggled to cope in the face of the gravest public health emergency of the past century. In this extract, Chambers tells of the experiences of staff at Dublin’s Mater Hospital during 2020, as they fought around the clock to save lives