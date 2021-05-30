Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Great Circle: Two women, two stories, one grand sweep of narrative

At almost 600 pages, Maggie Shipstead’s new novel is a vast endeavour of drama, romance, heroism and loss

John Walshe
30th May, 2021
Great Circle: Two women, two stories, one grand sweep of narrative
Maggie Shipstead: the Californian writer’s latest novel, Great Circle, is brilliantly plotted, with a cast of memorable, believable characters.

FICTION

Great Circle

By Maggie Shipstead

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

John Higgs’s book greatly contributes to our contemporary appreciation of William Blake

William Blake vs the World: Peeling back the layers of the man who reimagined England

Books Eamon Sweeney 2 hours ago
A suspected member of Sinn Féin is searched at gunpoint by members of the Black and Tans, during the Irish War of Independence in 1920. Picture: Getty

Four Killings: Territorial disputes and bloodshed on the rocky road to a new Ireland

Books Andrew Lynch 2 hours ago
Jamie O’Connell steps into the mind of many diverse characters and weaves their stories together

Diving for Pearls: Ambitious debut explores the dangers of Dubai’s rich promise

Books Niamh Donnelly 2 hours ago
Liza Costello frames the recession of 13 years ago as a monstrous thing, and it’s impossible not to feel its resonance in the crises of today. Picture: Barry Cronin

The Estate: Vultures and ghosts hover in Celtic Tiger thriller

Books Andrea Cleary 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1