Gillian Tett: Revolutionising business models by studying human behaviour

In her new book Anthro-Vision, financial journalist and anthropology PhD Gillian Tett argues that by studying consumer behaviour through an anthropological lens, companies and institutions can revolutionise the way they do business. In this extract, she describes how this approach had startling results for the executives of Primrose Schools in Georgia in the US

Gillian Tett
12th June, 2021
Primrose Schools in Georgia: a study discovered that by listening to parents’ expectations, the schools had a much more successful take-up of places

In the spring of 2015, Meg Kinney, an executive who ran a consultancy called Bad Babysitters, received an urgent message from a digital strategist in Los Angeles: “A client needs your help.”

The entity in need was Primrose Schools, based in Georgia. On paper, the business seemed a raging success. It had been founded in 1983 to offer care for children aged six weeks to five years old and built its operations so effectively...

