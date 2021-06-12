Gillian Tett: Revolutionising business models by studying human behaviour

In the spring of 2015, Meg Kinney, an executive who ran a consultancy called Bad Babysitters, received an urgent message from a digital strategist in Los Angeles: “A client needs your help.”

The entity in need was Primrose Schools, based in Georgia. On paper, the business seemed a raging success. It had been founded in 1983 to offer care for children aged six weeks to five years old and built its operations so effectively...