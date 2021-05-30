Four Killings: Territorial disputes and bloodshed on the rocky road to a new Ireland
RTÉ presenter and history buff Myles Dungan looks back at his family’s involvement in one of the most violent episodes in the War of Independence
HISTORY
Four Killings: Land Hunger, Murder and Family in the Irish Revolution
By Myles Dungan
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
William Blake vs the World: Peeling back the layers of the man who reimagined England
John Higgs’s new book is a fascinating deep dive into the life and work of ‘far and away the greatest artist Britain has ever produced’
Diving for Pearls: Ambitious debut explores the dangers of Dubai’s rich promise
Irish novelist Jamie O’Connell focuses on the drowning of a young woman and its effects on a diverse group of characters as their lives overlap between Dublin and Dubai
Great Circle: Two women, two stories, one grand sweep of narrative
At almost 600 pages, Maggie Shipstead’s new novel is a vast endeavour of drama, romance, heroism and loss
The Estate: Vultures and ghosts hover in Celtic Tiger thriller
A woman lives in fear in an almost deserted housing estate during Ireland’s last recession in Liza Costello’s suspenseful novel