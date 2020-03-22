Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Finding my father: David Diebold on unravelling a mystery

The author’s flash memoir recounts episodes from an unusual life. Here, he delves deeper into one such story: tracking down his birth father

22nd March, 2020
Author David Diebold. Picture: Fergal Phillips

My real father was a mystery to me growing up. No one wanted to talk about him. If I did ask, Mom would get teary-eyed. Dad once said: “He was a criminal.” Eventually I stopped asking.

We moved around a bit when I was young. For a while we lived in a lonely clifftop house in Wexford while Dad, an award-winning journalist on a career break from the Los Angeles Times, wrote a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Lucy Foley: ‘I didn’t want to write by numbers. The idea needs to come from me’

The author of bestseller The Hunting Party has drawn comparisons to Agatha Christie, and with a new book on the shelves and another on the way, her work rate looks set the match the legendary crime writer too

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

Arguing with Zombies: Krugman gets into our brains with furious rhetoric

This collection of Paul Krugman’s columns will be useful for economics students, but other readers might be put off by the relentlessly angry tone of the writing

Andrew Lynch | 2 hours ago

The Mirror and the Light: a third magnificent foray into Cromwell’s heart of darkness

Hilary Mantel masterfully builds tension in the conclusion of her acclaimed historical trilogy

Anna Carey | 2 hours ago