Ernie O’Malley: The definitive portrait of an often forgotten Irish political figure

State of turmoil: reporting on an America in crisis

Four Years in the Cauldron is Brian O’Donovan’s account of four years in the United States as Washington correspondent for RTÉ News. In this extract from his new book, O’Donovan paints a picture of summer 2020, with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and the arrival of a moment of reckoning for president Donald Trump, soon to be voted out of the White House