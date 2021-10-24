Ernie O’Malley: The definitive portrait of an often forgotten Irish political figure
Part militant nationalist and part bohemian intellectual, Ernie O’Malley led a remarkable life and played a significant role in Ireland’s struggle for independence
BIOGRAPHY
Ernie O’Malley: A Life
By Harry F Martin with Cormac KH O’Malley
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Life Without Children: Roddy Doyle captures the rhythms of pandemic life in new collection
The Dublin author’s latest clutch of short stories is centred on the claustrophobia and tensions that have pervaded the Covid-19 era
Chef’s Table: Four veggie favourites from a cookery legend
Ballymaloe founder Darina Allen’s new book removes the fear factor from cooking meals
State of turmoil: reporting on an America in crisis
Four Years in the Cauldron is Brian O’Donovan’s account of four years in the United States as Washington correspondent for RTÉ News. In this extract from his new book, O’Donovan paints a picture of summer 2020, with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and the arrival of a moment of reckoning for president Donald Trump, soon to be voted out of the White House
Small Things Like These: Short, sharp story revisits a bleak time in Ireland’s past
Claire Keegan’s new novella clocks in at just under 110 pages, but provides plenty of power and drama