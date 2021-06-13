Elinor Cleghorn: ‘Every single woman I know, when I said I was writing this book, had their own story’

In 2002, writer and cultural historian Elinor Cleghorn began getting pains in her legs. “Gout,” proclaimed her GP, guessing that the swelling in her ankles must have arisen because she liked a drink (gout, as Cleghorn puts it, is “one of those old-timey diseases caused by too much cheese and booze”). Naturally enough, this wasn’t what ailed her.

For years, the aches didn’t let up. Doctors could see nothing wrong...