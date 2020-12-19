Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Doireann Ni Ghriofa: ‘I don’t think we have anything to fear from the kingdom of the dead’

The bilingual poet’s book of prose A Ghost In The Throat – which won Irish Book of the Year at the An Post Book Awards – sees past and present, and the worlds of the dead and the living, circle and echo each other endlessly

Niamh Donnelly
19th December, 2020
Doireann Ni Ghriofa: ‘I don’t think we have anything to fear from the kingdom of the dead’
Doireann Ní Ghríofa: ‘The manic performance of domestic labour can sometimes mean that your own whirlwind of thought gets switched off or slightly turned down.’ Photo: Clare Keogh

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, Doireann Ní Ghríofa found herself going each day to the graveyard in Tower, Co Cork, where she lives with her husband and four children.

“I found myself going round and round the graves. I did it so many times, almost without realising what I was doing,” she said.

“And one evening I remember the sun was going down, and the backs of all the graves...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Tommy Tiernan: his interviews show he clearly believes in the proverb that you catch more flies with honey than vinegar

Winging It: Tiernan gets to the heart of the matter with unscripted interviews

Books Andrew Lynch 39 minutes ago
Maurice Wilson, the English pilot who attempted to reach the top of Mount Everest – by plane. Photo: Getty

The Moth and the Mountain: The compelling and poignant tale of an Everest pioneer

Books Andrew Lynch 6 days ago
Rachel Bloom, showrunner on Crazy Ex Girlfriend, has yet to properly find her writing voice

I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are: An uncompromising celebrity memoir that veers towards the chaotic

Books Tanya Sweeney 6 days ago
John Creedon, the RTÉ broadcaster, takes real joy in language

That Place We Call Home: Creedon goes where land and language meet

Books John Walshe 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1