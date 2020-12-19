Doireann Ni Ghriofa: ‘I don’t think we have anything to fear from the kingdom of the dead’

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, Doireann Ní Ghríofa found herself going each day to the graveyard in Tower, Co Cork, where she lives with her husband and four children.

“I found myself going round and round the graves. I did it so many times, almost without realising what I was doing,” she said.

“And one evening I remember the sun was going down, and the backs of all the graves...