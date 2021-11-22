Dalkey Book Festival could owe Revenue €30,000 in ticket sale taxes

Dalkey Book Festival could owe Revenue almost €30,000 in taxes, pending negotiations with the taxation agency.

The south Dublin-based literary event, which is run by economist David McWilliams and his wife Sian Smyth, is currently engaged with Revenue Commissioners in relation to whether income from the festival’s ticket sales should be subject to value added tax (VAT).

“The Festival’s position is that our tickets are for live theatrical events, which are VAT-exempt,” David...