Dalkey Book Festival could owe Revenue €30,000 in ticket sale taxes
The literary festival said it is of the opinion that its ticket sales are VAT exempt, a view that is not shared by the taxation agency
Dalkey Book Festival could owe Revenue almost €30,000 in taxes, pending negotiations with the taxation agency.
The south Dublin-based literary event, which is run by economist David McWilliams and his wife Sian Smyth, is currently engaged with Revenue Commissioners in relation to whether income from the festival’s ticket sales should be subject to value added tax (VAT).
“The Festival’s position is that our tickets are for live theatrical events, which are VAT-exempt,” David...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A State of Emergency: Chambers’ coruscating chronicle of Covid is not for the faint-hearted
The Virgin Media News correspondent’s analysis of the coronavirus crisis in Ireland is comprehensive but disquieting
Crossroads: Franzen triumphs with intricate and entertaining family portrait
Jonathan Franzen creates a world populated with vivid and intriguing characters in the first book of a trilogy covering the lives of the seemingly ordinary Hildebrandt family
Four Years in the Cauldron: How a polite Irish journalist dealt with the pushiest American of them all
RTÉ correspondent Brian O’Donovan’s account of the Trump years is perhaps slightly too measured and neutral, but it offers an intelligent perspective on a uniquely bizarre episode of American politics
The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: A moving account of dealing with anorexia while growing up in the public eye
Irish actress and author Evanna Lynch, who was thrown into the limelight at a young age as a star of the Harry Potter films, is candid about the challenges she faced growing up and the anorexia that nearly took over her life