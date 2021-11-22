Subscribe Today
Dalkey Book Festival could owe Revenue €30,000 in ticket sale taxes

The literary festival said it is of the opinion that its ticket sales are VAT exempt, a view that is not shared by the taxation agency

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
22nd November, 2021
Dalkey Book Festival could owe Revenue €30,000 in ticket sale taxes
Dalkey Book Festival co founder David McWilliams says the organisers’ position is that the tickets are for live theatrical events, which are VAT-exempt. Picture: Bryan Meade

Dalkey Book Festival could owe Revenue almost €30,000 in taxes, pending negotiations with the taxation agency.

The south Dublin-based literary event, which is run by economist David McWilliams and his wife Sian Smyth, is currently engaged with Revenue Commissioners in relation to whether income from the festival’s ticket sales should be subject to value added tax (VAT).

“The Festival’s position is that our tickets are for live theatrical events, which are VAT-exempt,” David...

