Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Clash of the Clans: Bleak account of the most vicious gang war in Irish history

Nicola Tallant’s retelling of the Hutch/Kinahan feud isn’t easy reading at times, but it’s a required text for anyone wanting to understand Dublin’s gangland

John Walshe
31st October, 2021
Clash of the Clans: Bleak account of the most vicious gang war in Irish history
Daniel Kinahan: the organised crime figure has taken an increasingly tight grip on the sport of boxing

TRUE CRIME

Clash of the Clans: The Rise of the Irish Narcos and Boxing’s Dirty Secret

By Nicola Tallant

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

John Banville: the prose in his latest novel, April in Spain, is enrapturing and poetic, but with a lighter touch. Picture: Bryan Meade

April in Spain: Banville discards his pseudonym with plenty of panache

Books Rory Kiberd 5 hours ago
Robert Fisk in Syria: a towering figure of war journalism, but not always an easy man to live with. Picture: Blue Ice Docs

Love In A Time of War: Raw memoir of life during wartime with a journalistic legend

Books Andrew Lynch 5 hours ago
Robert Sheehan: ‘It’s easy to push the boat out creatively, and then, if you do achieve some success, to build a protective shell around yourself.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Robert Sheehan interview: ‘I try not to anticipate the future too much’

Film Nadine O’Regan 1 day ago
Roddy Doyle bottles the grief, humour, darkness and light of these past 19 months in the way that only he can. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Life Without Children: Roddy Doyle captures the rhythms of pandemic life in new collection

Books Andrea Cleary 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1