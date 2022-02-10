Claire Keegan interview: ‘I don’t actually believe in plot, because life doesn’t have one’

As I speak to Claire Keegan – she in a stormy Mayo, me in a relatively calm Dublin – she’s finishing off writing a short story for the New Yorker. It’s an apt task, considering it was in that magazine, in February 2010, that her long short story Foster was first published.

At the time, Keegan had already published two much-lauded short story collections, Antarctica (Faber, 1999) and Walk the Blue Fields...