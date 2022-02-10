Claire Keegan interview: ‘I don’t actually believe in plot, because life doesn’t have one’
The Wicklow-born novelist has had her acclaimed short story Foster adapted for the silver screen, just as her eagerly-awaited new novel Small Things Like These hits the shelves
As I speak to Claire Keegan – she in a stormy Mayo, me in a relatively calm Dublin – she’s finishing off writing a short story for the New Yorker. It’s an apt task, considering it was in that magazine, in February 2010, that her long short story Foster was first published.
At the time, Keegan had already published two much-lauded short story collections, Antarctica (Faber, 1999) and Walk the Blue Fields...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Edel Coffey: Role-playing in a life of many characters
My children suddenly noticed a new side to me when my novel was published, but it had been there all along
Stand Up, Speak Out: Battling dinosaurs in the North’s male-dominated political arena
Monica McWilliams’s entry into Northern Ireland politics was met with hostility by many of her male colleagues, as she recounts in her dignified and intelligent but rather too earnest memoir