Children’s books to cuddle up to over Christmas
Books are the gifts that keep on giving. Here are some suggestions for your littler loved ones this year
Books are the Christmas gifts that keep on giving. If you can get the right one into the right reader’s hand, it will be treasured for years. The days of intellectual snobbery are over. Whatever book draws your young reader’s eye is good enough to establish a love of, and habit for, reading. When a child opens the cover, it is an invitation to dream: to travel back in time, to imagine new futures, to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dalkey Book Festival could owe Revenue €30,000 in ticket sale taxes
The literary festival said it is of the opinion that its ticket sales are VAT exempt, a view that is not shared by the taxation agency
A State of Emergency: Chambers’ coruscating chronicle of Covid is not for the faint-hearted
The Virgin Media News correspondent’s analysis of the coronavirus crisis in Ireland is comprehensive but disquieting
Crossroads: Franzen triumphs with intricate and entertaining family portrait
Jonathan Franzen creates a world populated with vivid and intriguing characters in the first book of a trilogy covering the lives of the seemingly ordinary Hildebrandt family
Four Years in the Cauldron: How a polite Irish journalist dealt with the pushiest American of them all
RTÉ correspondent Brian O’Donovan’s account of the Trump years is perhaps slightly too measured and neutral, but it offers an intelligent perspective on a uniquely bizarre episode of American politics