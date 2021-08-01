Chaise Longue: Thoughtful memoir proves Dury is more than just a chip off the old blockhead
As the son of Ian Dury, one of the best-known songwriters of the early 1980s, Baxter Dury came through an unrestricted and often difficult childhood
MEMOIR
Chaise Longue
By Baxter Dury
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Holding Her Breath: A deep dive into the psyche of a troubled young woman
Eimear Ryan’s debut novel is a compelling tale that oscillates between the contrasting worlds of high-performance sport and literature
Through the Looking Glasses: An enlightening history of how we came to see the world more clearly
It has taken centuries for glasses (from their primitive origins to today’s fashion statements) to be appreciated for the improvement they bring to our lives, as Travis Elborough relates in this entertaining study
The Echo Chamber: Boyne turns an unhappy social media episode into a sharp and funny satire
Novelist John Boyne found himself embroiled in a Twitter storm after his novel My Brother’s Name is Jessica was criticised for its treatment of transgender issues. In his latest novel, he uses the experience to comic effect
The life of O’Reilly: an Irish memoir with a difference
Séamas O’Reilly’s memoir of growing up in rural Derry, Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?, is the laugh-out-loud literary hit of the year, much to the surprise of its creator