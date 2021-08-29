Canada’s queen of crime

Shari Lapena has been described as the queen of the 'one-sit' read. And it's true: the bestselling Canadian author’s latest novel, Not a Happy Family, a thriller about what happens when a wealthy older couple are found murdered in their home, is almost impossible to put down.

Was it one of the couple’s three children who committed the murders of Fred and Sheila Merton in Brecken Hill in upstate New York? Is there...