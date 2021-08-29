Subscribe Today
Canada’s queen of crime

Shari Lapena has cemented her place on the international crime writing scene with her latest novel Not a Happy Family, an gripping mystery about a wealthy couple’s murder

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
29th August, 2021
Shari Lapena: ‘Life experience helps with writing. It’s very freeing to be older: you get to a point in life where you don’t really care anymore what other people think.’

Shari Lapena has been described as the queen of the 'one-sit' read. And it's true: the bestselling Canadian author’s latest novel, Not a Happy Family, a thriller about what happens when a wealthy older couple are found murdered in their home, is almost impossible to put down.

Was it one of the couple’s three children who committed the murders of Fred and Sheila Merton in Brecken Hill in upstate New York? Is there...

