Books of the Year: The joy of words
Andrew Lynch, Nadine O’Regan and Tanya Sweeney present their guide to the perfect festive reads
BIOGRAPHIES/MEMOIRS
BIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR OF THE YEAR
A Promised Land
Worlds of wonder: Children’s books for all ages to make the season bright
We‘re in a golden age of Irish children’s books – and there’s no better time to explore our wealth of local illustrating and storytelling talent than Christmas
A Ghost in the Throat: A masterpiece on motherhood
Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s memoir has won the Odgers Berndtson Non-fiction Book of the Year, in association with the Business Post, at the An Post Irish Book Awards. Here is our review of the book from earlier this year:
Born to be Mild: Humorous account of anxiety is a reminder that we can’t do it all on our own
Journalist Rob Temple deals candidly with his struggles with anxiety and his attempts to overcome it by reconnecting with his adventurous side
With Hope in Your Heart: Inching back from the brink of death, one day at a time
Martina Cox writes of the incident that changed her husband’s life, but she also reminds us that he is a friend, a much-loved family man and, above all, a sports fanatic