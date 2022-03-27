Book review: Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? – Promising new British novel is undermined by under-developed plot
Lizzie Damilola Blackburn’s new novel has a sympathetic and likeable central character, but is frustratingly stilted in other regards
Yinka, the lead character of Lizzie Damilola Blackburn’s new novel, is 31, Oxford-educated and single. She’s expecting a promotion any day now in her job as an investment banker (or, rather, working in operations at an investment banking firm, although it’s easier to agree with this mistake when her family makes it). She is in no hurry to find herself a husband, or even a boyfriend. This doesn’t stop her aunties from leading a group...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Book review: War Hotels – Bedding down in the most dangerous hotels on the planet
An entertaining book based on an Al Jazeera documentary series revisits the hotels that have found themselves at the centre of history’s nastiest conflicts
Book review: The Anomaly – A playful science fiction yarn from France spins plenty of plates on sticks
Hervé Le Tellier’s inventive doppelgänger narrative of passengers on an Air France flight is already a bestseller in his homeland
Book review: Good Intentions – an intelligent and engaging novel that approaches racism in a nuanced and clear-sighted way
Birmingham author Kasim Ali examines the lives and confronts the fears and prejudices of Britain’s second-generation immigrants in a well-written debut
Book review: Spiritual Wounds – Lifting the lid on a tormented, traumatised national psyche
Síobhra Aiken’s fascinating study of Ireland’s post-Civil war period reveals the terrible psychological pressures suffered by those who took part