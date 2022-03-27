Book review: Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? – Promising new British novel is undermined by under-developed plot

Yinka, the lead character of Lizzie Damilola Blackburn’s new novel, is 31, Oxford-educated and single. She’s expecting a promotion any day now in her job as an investment banker (or, rather, working in operations at an investment banking firm, although it’s easier to agree with this mistake when her family makes it). She is in no hurry to find herself a husband, or even a boyfriend. This doesn’t stop her aunties from leading a group...