Book review: When the Dust Settles – A moving, unsettling memoir by a woman who deals with the aftermath of carnage

In 2002, the British emergency planner Lucy Easthope received a shopping list that included 750 coffins and 500 body bags. With the Iraq War looming, she had been given responsibility for building a mortuary in England where dead British soldiers could be brought. When they arrived, some remains consisted of just hands or feet and Easthope was charged with sorting through the limbs.

Since the British government didn’t supply its troops with suitable footwear for Iraq’s desert heat,...