Book review: Trouble – Marise Gaughan confronts her past in a brutally honest account of her difficult relationship with her father, addiction issues and her eventual road to recovery

A good memoir leaves you feeling like you know a person. A great memoir makes you feel like you’ve known them your entire life. Comedian and Dubliner Marise Gaughan has produced the latter kind. Trouble is a book that blends warm and inviting language with the kind of brutal honesty you usually find accompanied by therapist-patient confidentiality.

At the age of nine, Gaughan first realised there was “trouble” at home. Her father, an...