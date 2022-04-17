Subscribe Today
Book review: They All Lied – Dublin suburbia shows its seedy side in plot-twisting thriller

Louise Phillips’s intriguing sixth book keeps us guessing as to whether a murder is all in its narrator’s mind

John Walshe
17th April, 2022
Louise Phillips has written an enjoyable page-turner that’s part-psychological thriller, part-police procedural

We learn pretty quickly on in Louise Phillips’s sixth thriller that one of our narrators is particularly unreliable. It’s not that Nadine Fitzmaurice is outright lying, although she does hold back some extremely important details. Rather, she has a history of mental illness that causes her to occasionally blur the lines between reality and imagination.

They All Lied begins as Nadine accepts a phone call from an unknown number. It’s her...

