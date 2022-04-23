Book review: The Irish Difference – provocative polemic is a whistle-stop tour of Anglo-Irish relations

Joseph Biggar, the Irish Home Rule MP who specialised in obstructing House of Commons business, had “a world-class talent [for] acting the maggot”. Brexit was voted through by “dyspeptic, ill-educated and alienated provincials”. The Great Famine became a bigger disaster than it should have been because politicians in London “had little affection for the [Irish] peasantry, whom they represented as idle, torpid, fatalistic papists to whose collective arse a brisk, no-nonsense English-speaking Protestant god was...