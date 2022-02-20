Book review: The Gifts That Bind Us - O’Donoghue weaves magic with teenage issues in gripping YA novel

The Gifts That Bind Us is the second novel in Caroline O’Donoghue’s debut Young Adult series. The first, All Our Hidden Gifts, introduced us to 16-year-old Maeve Chambers who struggles with school and generally lacks a sense of purpose. That’s until she finds a deck of tarot cards at St Bernadette’s in the fictional Cork town of Kilbeg and quickly becomes an in-demand reader for the other students....