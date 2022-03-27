Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Book review: The Anomaly – A playful science fiction yarn from France spins plenty of plates on sticks

Hervé Le Tellier’s inventive doppelgänger narrative of passengers on an Air France flight is already a bestseller in his homeland

Rory Kiberd
27th March, 2022
Book review: The Anomaly – A playful science fiction yarn from France spins plenty of plates on sticks
Hervé Le Tellier: The Anomaly contains a generously expansive and playful narrative. Picture: Franck Ferville

What if you met an exact replica of yourself? Would you get on famously? Or would you be repelled?

These are questions at the heart of Hervé Le Tellier’s hoot of a novel. His starting point is straight out of The Twilight Zone. Air France flight AF006 from Paris to New York endures some perilously heavy turbulence and is directed to a military base. The passengers are told their plane is an exact copy of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Europa Hotel in Belfast: the most bombed hotel in Europe at one point. Picture: Pacemaker

Book review: War Hotels – Bedding down in the most dangerous hotels on the planet

Books Andrew Lynch
Lizzie Damilola Blackburn: her new novel suffers from problems with pacing and plot

Book review: Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? – Promising new British novel is undermined by under-developed plot

Books Andrea Cleary
Kasim Ali has produced the charming realism of a David Nicholls novel with an ending that opens out into something inventive and unexpected

Book review: Good Intentions – an intelligent and engaging novel that approaches racism in a nuanced and clear-sighted way

Books Niamh Donnelly
A wounded rebel is brought out of the smoking Four Courts building in Dublin after surrendering to Free State troops in 1922. Picture: Getty

Book review: Spiritual Wounds – Lifting the lid on a tormented, traumatised national psyche

Books Andrew Lynch

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1