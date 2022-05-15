Subscribe Today
Book review: Ruth and Pen: A Novel – Warm and engaging debut with plenty of depth

After an acclaimed collection of essays, Emilie Pine dips her toe into fiction for the first time with impressive results

Estelle Birdy
15th May, 2022
Emilie Pine: stripped-back prose and nuanced characters make for a fine debut. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Emilie Pine’s 2018 essay collection, Notes To Self, was a huge commercial and critical success – deservedly so. Plainly yet beautifully written, the essays got to the heart of what it means to be a woman in contemporary Ireland.

The essays were very personal – considering Pine’s relationship with her alcoholic father; her wild teenage years in London and the abuse she suffered there at the hands of older men; the pain of years...

