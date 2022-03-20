Book review: Reptile Memoirs – a serpentine Norwegian thriller with a grimly dark worldview

In late summer 2017, eleven-year-old Iben Lind runs off following an argument with her mother during a shopping trip to Kristiansund on Norway’s west coast. Mariam Lind believes that her daughter has made her own way home. Angry herself, she sets off on a drive to clear her head and ignores numerous calls from her politician husband. It’s only when Mariam returns home late that it becomes clear Iben has disappeared.

A...