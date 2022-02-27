Book review: One Party After Another tells the tale of how Nigel Farage, a hard-drinking figure of fun, changed British politics

Nigel Farage used to keep a picture of Charles Stewart Parnell on his MEP’s office door in Brussels. While the Brexit cheerleader once said he partly modelled himself on the Irish nationalist leader he calls “the great disruptor”, few would have put him down as an IRA supporter. That’s why hilarity ensued last year when he was duped into saying: “Up the Ra!” during one of the personalised video messages which he records for the...