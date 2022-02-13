Book review: Keyes returns to scene of old glories in fine style in Again, Rachel

Before eagerly diving into Marian Keyes’s new novel, I reread her 1997 book Rachel’s Holiday. Rachel’s Holiday was a landmark in modern Irish literature, though it would take a shamefully long time for this to be as widely acknowledged as it is today. Twenty-five years later, the story of Rachel Walsh and her “holiday” in an unglamorous addiction treatment centre called the Cloisters, still stands up brilliantly – hilarious, heartbreaking and incredibly insightful....