Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Book review: Ireland’s Secret War tells the story of a republican hero who worked tirelessly to thwart Hitler’s cruel plans for Ireland

Marc McMenamin’s new book reveals how Colonel Dan Bryan, head of the Defence Forces’ military intelligence branch, formed a partnership with Britain’s MI5 to prevent a Nazi invasion of this country

Andrew Lynch
17th April, 2022
Book review: Ireland’s Secret War tells the story of a republican hero who worked tirelessly to thwart Hitler’s cruel plans for Ireland
Adolf Hitler: had a secret plan called Operation Green which involved a full-scale Nazi invasion of this island. Picture: Getty

Adolf Hitler was apparently quite knowledgeable about Ireland. In 1937, he met with his new representative to Dublin, Dr Eduard Hempel, and briefed him about the importance of religion in Anglo-Irish relations. When World War II broke out, Hempel’s main job was to keep Ireland neutral – but the Fuehrer also had a secret plan called Operation Green which involved a full-scale Nazi invasion of this island.

As Marc McMenamin shows in this revelatory...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Bonnie Garmus: there is much to love about her debut novel, but the characters are its beating heart. Picture: Serena Bolton

Book review: Lessons in Chemistry cooks up a 1960s world where women are ready to challenge the equilibrium

Books Andrea Cleary
Louise Phillips has written an enjoyable page-turner that’s part-psychological thriller, part-police procedural

Book review: They All Lied – Dublin suburbia shows its seedy side in plot-twisting thriller

Books John Walshe

Louise Kennedy interview: ‘There was a conditional thing on Catholics. We had to live quite quietly and not really rub anybody’s nose in it’

Books Niamh Donnelly
Richie Sadlier: the football pundit and psychotherapist has written a new book that advises teenage boys on how to deal with everyday problems. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Richie Sadlier interview: ‘When you’re 15, you’re pulling reddeners all over the shop. You feel exposed and vulnerable in so many situations’

Books Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1