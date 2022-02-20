Book review: Ireland 1922 – a satisfying anthology that captures all aspects of independence

HISTORY

In early 1922, Michael Collins’s supporters began distributing a handbill that claimed he had been right to sign the Anglo-Irish Treaty. Headlined “An Oasis!”, it quoted Eamon de Valera comparing Ireland to a party crossing a desert. “We have come by means of the Treaty to a green oasis,” Collins argued, “beyond which there is but an easy stretch to go. The nation has earned the right to rest while it renews...