Book review: In Search of Madness – TCD academic peels back the layers of mental health treatment

Mental illness has always been with us, Professor Brendan Kelly says, with every ancient spiritual tradition blaming human “madness” on the vagaries of gods, devils and supernatural beings. The Trinity College professor of psychiatry leads us on a whirlwind tour through the history of mental illness and how we have treated it, from the Greek physician Hippocrates to the latest critical thinkers of the 21st century.

He provides a concise treatise on how...