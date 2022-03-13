Subscribe Today
Book review: Death On Ireland’s Eye - a sensational murder that remains shrouded in mystery

Dean Ruxton’s account of the killing of Maria Kirwan and her husband William’s subsequent trial is a fascinating whodunnit

Andrew Lynch
13th March, 2022
Maria Kirwan. In enigmatic pencil on the back are the words ‘Mrs Kirwan sketched by her husband’. Picture: National Library Ireland

Shortly before Christmas in 1852, some Irish and English newspapers began trading editorial insults over each other’s national character. “The people of Ireland are very imaginative and not a little vain,” declared the Standard in London. “Once caught, [they] are exceedingly unwilling to confess that they have made fools of themselves or been fooled by others.” The Cork Examiner, meanwhile, accused its English colleagues of “pandering to the grossest and most outrageous prejudice and ignorance.”...

