Book review: Death On Ireland’s Eye - a sensational murder that remains shrouded in mystery

Shortly before Christmas in 1852, some Irish and English newspapers began trading editorial insults over each other’s national character. “The people of Ireland are very imaginative and not a little vain,” declared the Standard in London. “Once caught, [they] are exceedingly unwilling to confess that they have made fools of themselves or been fooled by others.” The Cork Examiner, meanwhile, accused its English colleagues of “pandering to the grossest and most outrageous prejudice and ignorance.”...