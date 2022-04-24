Book review: Chess Queens – A chess insider gives a glimpse into a secretive, segregated game

Ukrainian-born Lyudmila Rudenko won the Women's World Chess Championship in 1950. She was representing the USSR at a time when Cold War tensions were extremely fraught. After she lost her first-round game to an American, the Soviet authorities threatened to send her to Siberia, even though she had been a USSR war hero.

During the 872-day siege of Leningrad which claimed more than one million Soviet lives, Rudenko evaded enemy lines and arranged for a train...