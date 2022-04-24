Book review: Chess Queens – A chess insider gives a glimpse into a secretive, segregated game
Jennifer Shahade’s study of chess’s greatest ever female players is revealing and absorbing despite its occasional generalisations
Ukrainian-born Lyudmila Rudenko won the Women's World Chess Championship in 1950. She was representing the USSR at a time when Cold War tensions were extremely fraught. After she lost her first-round game to an American, the Soviet authorities threatened to send her to Siberia, even though she had been a USSR war hero.
During the 872-day siege of Leningrad which claimed more than one million Soviet lives, Rudenko evaded enemy lines and arranged for a train...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Book review: The Irish Difference – provocative polemic is a whistle-stop tour of Anglo-Irish relations
Fergal Tobin’s new book takes an opinionated look at Ireland’s relationship with its more powerful neighbour down the centuries, and draws some unexpected conclusions
Book review: In Search of Madness – TCD academic peels back the layers of mental health treatment
The history of psychiatry is littered with controversies and downright shameful episodes, as Professor Brendan Kelly makes clear in his fascinating new book
Book review: Lessons in Chemistry cooks up a 1960s world where women are ready to challenge the equilibrium
Bonnie Garmus tackles the issues that led to the sexual revolution in a nuanced and engaging way, but it is the characters that make this debut novel utterly compelling
Book review: They All Lied – Dublin suburbia shows its seedy side in plot-twisting thriller
Louise Phillips’s intriguing sixth book keeps us guessing as to whether a murder is all in its narrator’s mind