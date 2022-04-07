Book review: Bitch - A new study shows that sexist science overshadowed our understanding of the animal kingdom

“The female of the species is more deadly than the male,” the band Space warned in 1996, quoting a poem by Rudyard Kipling. Having read Lucy Cooke’s new book Bitch, I can fully believe it.

Take the mating behaviour of the topi, a medium-sized antelope. In rutting season they battle one another for sexual supremacy “with the ignominy of a sumo wrestler”, duelling to get the best male sperm. Or the British...