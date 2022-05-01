Book review: An Accidental Icon – the eventful and sometimes absurd life of a ‘true queer hero’

Holiday reads: the best books for you to escape with this summer

In search of a great summer read? We’ve picked out some of our favourite books for you, taking in fiction and non-fiction. Most of the titles have been published within the past year and all of them are available from your local bookshop or online. Fiction reviews are by Andrea Cleary, John Walshe, Nadine O’Regan and Niamh Donnelly, while our non-fiction recommendations have been compiled by Andrew Lynch. Happy reading.