Book review: All My Friends Are Invisible is a darkly compelling document of Jonathan Joly’s unhappy childhood

Jonathan Joly is a social media sensation. He has more than a million Instagram followers, while the Saccone-Jolys YouTube channel that features himself, his wife Anna and their four children can boast almost 1.75 million subscribers. Up until mid-2021, their videos documented regular family life – but then Jonathan posted one explaining how he felt tormented while growing up because “on the outside I was a boy, and on the inside I was a girl”....