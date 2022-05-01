Subscribe Today
Book review: A musician celebrates difference and resistance in well-crafted science fiction stories

The collection tackles afrofuturism, the manipulation of memory and mind control, and explores further the themes introduced in Janelle Monae’s 2018 album, Dirty Computer

Andrea Cleary
1st May, 2022
Janelle Monáe explores what it’s like to be a queer, black woman in a world that regards heteronormative whiteness as the default

On her 2018 album, Dirty Computer, musician, actor and writer Janelle Monáe explored what it’s like to be a queer, black woman in a world that regards heteronormative whiteness as the default. There, her differences were a source of celebration. Now she has revisited them in a collection of five science fiction short stories (all co-written) about Afrofuturism and the power of collective action.

The dystopian setting is Little Delta, an expansion...

