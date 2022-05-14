Book extract: Nick Duerden examines the life of Bob Geldof in Exit Stage Left: The curious afterlife of pop stars

Bob Geldof had a cunning plan, the last-gasp attempt of a desperate man who didn’t know when to quit. The ‘v’ between his unplucked eyebrows was becoming a permanent tattoo, his mood increasingly irascible. His back hurt. He’d always known, and had accepted, that pop was a lethal game – “when you’re dead, you’re dead” – but when he found his own band suddenly on their uppers when, just yesterday, they’d been superstar-bound, he thought...