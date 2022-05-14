Subscribe Today
Book extract: Nick Duerden examines the life of Bob Geldof in Exit Stage Left: The curious afterlife of pop stars

Exit Stage Left: The curious afterlife of pop stars is Nick Duerden’s fascinating account of what happens to pop stars once their public no longer harbours the same passion for them as before and they’re shunted out of the spotlight. The book f

Nick Duerden
14th May, 2022
Bob Geldof: 'I’d just had my first baby, I was 30 years old, and I thought: That’s it? What a brutal business pop music is.’ Picture: Getty

Bob Geldof had a cunning plan, the last-gasp attempt of a desperate man who didn’t know when to quit. The ‘v’ between his unplucked eyebrows was becoming a permanent tattoo, his mood increasingly irascible. His back hurt. He’d always known, and had accepted, that pop was a lethal game – “when you’re dead, you’re dead” – but when he found his own band suddenly on their uppers when, just yesterday, they’d been superstar-bound, he thought...

