Book extract: Hell and heroism on the Covid-19 frontline

In the ICU, Dr Colman O’Loughlin was carefully removing his goggles, sliding gloves off his hands. Another day of unrelenting pressure was over and another would soon begin. He counted the cost as he trudged back to the car park. On the worst days, the Mater’s ICU team would take two, three or four critically ill admissions. Sitting in his car, he’d give himself a moment to try to make sense of the numbers before...