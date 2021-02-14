Back to the future: Mark O’Connell interview

From Ragnarök to The Book of Revelation to Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, Mark O’Connell has always felt drawn to all things apocalyptic. The Dublin-based writer is a father to two children and when they arrived, like a lot of new parents, he found himself looking around and asking what kind of world they had been born into.

Global warming, the breakdown of post-war alliances, Brexit, Trump, QAnon and a...