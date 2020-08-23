Anthony Horowitz: the gentle touch

Crete may be sun-soaked and idyllic, but as Anthony Horowitz is finding out, it’s also a place where technology is more foe than friend. One aborted Zoom meeting, a wind tunnel-like Skype attempt and two phone calls later, and we finally manage a connection. The British author is currently based there while his wife, TV producer Jill Green, is there for work (adapting Horowitz’s novel Magpie Murders, as it goes).

He...