Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Andrew Lynch: A revealing account from behind the scenes of the Anglo-Irish Agreement

Margaret Thatcher’s senior diplomat David Goodall took meticulous notes of his encounters with Garrett FitzGerald and others during the fraught negotiations leading up to the 1985 accord between Britain and Ireland

Andrew Lynch
25th July, 2021
Andrew Lynch: A revealing account from behind the scenes of the Anglo-Irish Agreement
Garret Fitzgerald and Margaret Thatcher shake hands after signing the Anglo-Irish Agreement at Hillsborough in 1985. Also pictured are (from left) Peter Barry, Dick Spring, and British ministers Geoffrey Howe and Tom King. Picture: PA

MEMOIR

The Making of the Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985

By David Goodall (edited by Frank Sheridan)

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Hugo Hamilton’s The Pages is a novel that refuses to be bound by its form

The Pages: A novel approach that gets to the heart of politics and storytelling

Books Andrea Cleary 7 hours ago
Sarah Winman: her fourth novel is an absolute joy from first page to last

Still Life: Big-hearted story is a joyful celebration of people and their imperfections

Books John Walshe 7 hours ago
Georgia Pritchett’s My Mess Is a Bit of a Life follows her from growing up in 1970s south London through to her triumphs as a comedy writer and producer

My Mess Is a Bit of a Life: Laughter and heartbreak combine in screenwriter’s uplifting memoir

Books Brendan Daly 7 hours ago
Arifa Akbar reconstructs her family’s history with an unflinching clarity

Consumed: A Sister’s Story: An unflinching portrayal of sibling rivalry and regret

Books Brendan Daly 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1