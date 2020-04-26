Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

All the world’s a page

Pondering what book to buy for your little one? Ponder no more, as we unveil our comprehensive guide to the best book for kids of all ages

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
26th April, 2020
29
Emma and Annabel Oakley

What's the very best book you could buy for a child? That's a question that has most of us scratching our heads from time to time, as we leaf through pages of new work or peruse descriptions of children's books online, wondering if we've got the age demographic right for our intended recipient, or whether we're indulging in nostalgia by buying a book from a children's author who was famous many years ago.

Mostly at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Big Girl, Small Town: Sharply observed debut is a worthy addition to Northern canon

Michelle Gallen announces her arrival on the Northern Irish literary scene with this humorous and gritty first novel

Tanya Sweeney | 1 week ago

Sing Backwards and Weep: Lanegan assaults the senses with a disturbing yet droll memoir

Screaming Trees lead singer and Nirvana contemporary Mark Lanegan recounts a dysfunctional childhood that led to two drug-fuelled and occasionally musical productive decades

Tony Clayton-Lea | 1 week ago

The Arms Crisis of 1970: Arms and the men

Michael Heney’s exhaustive and admirable new book concludes that Jack Lynch knew much more about the plot than he pretended to let on

Andrew Lynch | 1 week ago