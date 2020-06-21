Sunday June 21, 2020
Alice Taylor: ‘My mind is a light shade of grey – and going greyer by the minute’

In an exclusive extract from her new book, the bestselling Irish author comes to terms with the strange new reality of life under lockdown

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
21st June, 2020
Alice Taylor: ‘With a journal you can complain, rave and rant and upset no one in the process and you definitely feel better once you get all that is bothering you out of your mind’

As soon as I open my eyes, I sense a change. My inner glow has faded and cabin fever is trying to break into my cocoon. Two weeks into cocooning and this is the first morning that this has happened. My mind is a light shade of grey – and going greyer by the minute, and the challenge is to stop the surge. Cocooning is beginning to feel like isolation.

I am missing everyone! Mostly...

