Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Above Water: Surviving the onslaught of a serial sexual predator

Trish Kearney was repeatedly abused by swimming coach George Gibney as a child, an ordeal she chronicles in this moving memoir

John Walshe
14th February, 2021
Above Water: Surviving the onslaught of a serial sexual predator
George Gibney never stood trial for the sexual abuse any of the young swimmers in his care, as the judiciary of 1993 believed that because the offences were in the past on unspecified dates, he could not mount a defence

MEMOIR

Above Water

By Trish Kearney

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Mark O’Connell: ‘I think I try to explain the world to myself through extreme examples of life.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Back to the future: Mark O’Connell interview

Books Alex Meehan 8 hours ago
Colum McCann: ‘Novels and short stories are replications of a universe’

Walk the line: Colum McCann on the beauty of our own limitations

Books Colum McCann 8 hours ago
Austin Duffy: navigating a tricky theme with a careful and considered hand

Ten Days: A story set within the fog of the cruellest disease

Books Andrea Cleary 8 hours ago
Robert Maxwell emerges in this biography as a fundamentally sad character, someone who bullied the weak because he didn’t know how to have a proper relationship with anyone. Photo: Getty

Fall: Portrait of a monster who made the media bend to his will

Books Andrew Lynch 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1