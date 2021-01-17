Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

A Crooked Tree: Dangers lurk in the shadows in a thrilling coming-of-age debut novel

Una Mannion defies expectations with an exciting tale that is much more than a straightforward crime drama

Andrea Cleary
17th January, 2021
A Crooked Tree: Dangers lurk in the shadows in a thrilling coming-of-age debut novel
Una Mannion: her rich and exciting debut novel combines character study with a compelling story

FICTION

A Crooked Tree

By Una Mannion

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Cate Sevilla: ‘Most books are aimed at high achievers. I wanted to write for people who just want to go to work, pay the bills and get on with other things’

Interview: Cate Sevilla, author of How to Work Without Losing Your Mind

Books Tanya Sweeney 3 hours ago
Humans’ bodies and minds are so different to those of our ancestors that we are practically turning into a different species, according to Edwin Gale

The Species that Changed Itself: Wide-ranging history of human evolution brings us right up to the here and now

Books Andrew Lynch 3 hours ago
Louise Nealon, whose debut novel is due out in May: ‘I only began to write seriously when I gave up the idea of becoming a serious writer.’ Picture Bryan Meade

Brought to book: what it takes to write a novel

Books Nadine O’Regan 1 day ago
Danielle McLaughlin’s debut novel is an affecting meditation on love, art and truth. Picture: Claire O’Rorke

The Art of Falling: McLaughlin scrapes away a veneer of perfect lives in an entertaining debut

Books John Walshe 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1