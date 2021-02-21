Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Ulster Bank’s exit means idea of a third banking force must be put back on the table

The state needs to turn from silent owner to activist shareholder and support PTSB in acquiring Ulster Bank as a single entity

Ged Nash
21st February, 2021
Ulster Bank’s exit means idea of a third banking force must be put back on the table
The real danger is that Ulster Bank’s withdrawal will strengthen the dominant position of AIB and Bank of Ireland

After years of restructuring fatigue for staff and endless speculation, NatWest has decided to wind down Ulster Bank in the Republic.

The move will hit border counties especially hard where the bank for generations has been central to the business fabric of our towns from Louth to Donegal. The impact on staff and communities will be considerable.

Since the review was announced last September, Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has at least been consistent....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Jyske bank in Denmark: foreign banks are reluctant to set up in Ireland Picture: Getty

Aidan Regan: We need to break down banking borders to attract the competition here

Banking Aidan Regan 2 hours ago
Ulster Bank HQ in Belfast: the bank is withdrawing from Ireland on a phased basis over a number of years Picture: PA

The bank that liked to say yes too much

Banking Ian Guider 2 hours ago
Permanent TSB was named as one of the parties in talks with Ulster Bank’s parent on Friday, but sources said there is strong interest from international funds

Permanent TSB may require €500 million from state to take on Ulster Bank loans

Banking Ian Guider 2 hours ago
David Drumm has often been the face of the Irish banking crisis

Colin Murphy: Beating Drumm ignores how crash not just the fault of a cartoon villain bank

Banking Colin Murphy 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1